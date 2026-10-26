In Midrand, South Africa, entrepreneur Bathabile Moreki launched the mobile virtual network operator TPC Africa Mobile. The company will use MTN infrastructure, offering its own mobile services, including airtime top-ups, mobile internet and digital financial services through an app, TimesLIVE reports.

Services via the MTN network

TPC Africa Mobile will offer data, voice and SMS packages. The planned services also include bill and electricity payments, e-wallet functions, as well as the ability to pay in cash through resellers for DStv subscriptions and money transfers.

Moreki, the founder of The Perfume Co. Africa, explained that the idea for the launch arose from the needs of her existing distribution network. According to her, independent sellers actively use mobile communications to promote products, communicate with customers and process orders. She noted that the company decided to sell services that its network already uses.

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Focus on resellers and affordability

According to Moreki, her business network includes more than 300,000 independent entrepreneurs in southern African countries. The company plans to involve them in distributing mobile services, primarily in townships and rural areas, where price and access to services remain important.

TPC Africa Mobile also intends to recruit resellers among unemployed people. They will receive commission and undergo online training in sales, marketing and compliance. The group invested about 1.2 million rand in the new business line, with part of the funds allocated to SIM card branding.

MTN was chosen after market research showed that customers consider its network stronger in rural areas. Moreki said that the rising cost of living and demand for internet access among entrepreneurs, students and households are increasing the need for more affordable connectivity. TPC Africa Mobile joined more than 20 virtual operators that use the infrastructure of operators such as MTN and Cell C.

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