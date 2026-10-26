In Singapore, telecommunications operator Simba may be fined, have its licence suspended or revoked over alleged unauthorised use of radio frequency spectrum and other regulatory violations. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) sent the company a notice requiring explanations, outlining six allegations.

Frequency-related allegations

According to IMDA, Simba intermittently used dynamic spectrum sharing technology at about 133 sites in 2022–2023. This made it possible to use the 2100 MHz band simultaneously for 4G and 5G services, although the operator was authorised to operate in this band only for 5G.

The regulator also alleges that Simba intermittently used frequencies in the 2340 to 2360 MHz band at about 92 sites without the relevant authorisation in 2023–2026. According to IMDA, both cases were deliberate and approved by the company’s senior management.

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Separately, Simba is accused of installing 5G radio access network equipment indoors at two locations in 2023 before receiving approval. The company was granted it on November 14 of that year. IMDA also believes that the operator deliberately failed to fully comply with a requirement to provide documents.

Possible sanctions

IMDA may impose a fine on Simba of up to 10% of the annual turnover of the relevant part of its business or S$1 million, whichever is higher. Other possible measures include shortening the licence term, suspending or cancelling spectrum-use rights or the telecommunications licence, as well as additional regulatory requirements due to concerns about corporate governance and compliance culture.

Australian parent company Tuas said Simba must respond to the notice by November 16. It stressed that IMDA has not yet made a final decision on sanctions. Earlier, the investigation caused the review of Simba’s S$1.43 billion acquisition of operator M1 to be suspended; the deal was later terminated.

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