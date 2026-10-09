In the United States, SpaceX has reached an agreement to acquire nationwide licenses for low-frequency spectrum to develop the Starlink Mobile service. The deal covers up to 14 megahertz of paired spectrum in the 800 MHz band and requires final approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Anadolu Agency reports.

Indoor coverage

SpaceX said the low-frequency spectrum should help address a key technical issue: such signals can penetrate obstacles, including walls, and provide connectivity inside buildings. According to the company, most existing mobile devices already support this band.

Frequencies in the 800 MHz band will complement Starlink Mobile’s global mid-band spectrum in the 2 GHz range. SpaceX plans to use it in the United States to provide high network capacity.

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Approval for new satellites

After receiving regulatory approval, SpaceX plans to combine its direct-to-cell satellite constellation with ground infrastructure. The company intends to provide connectivity indoors, outdoors, and in areas without cellular network coverage.

Separately, SpaceX said that the FCC this week approved its application for a next-generation Starlink Mobile satellite constellation, allowing the launch of 15,000 satellites for global operations in the 2 GHz band. According to the company, V2 Starlink Mobile satellites will have more than 100 times the capacity of the current generation and will support high-speed connectivity to mobile devices without modifications to them.

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