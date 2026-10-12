Global smartphone shipments in the third quarter declined by 20% compared with the same period last year, reaching their lowest level for this period since 2012. According to preliminary estimates by Counterpoint Research, reported by Channel NewsAsia, manufacturers were pressured by shortages and a sharp rise in memory chip prices.

Impact of the memory shortage

The increase in the cost of memory components is linked to artificial intelligence infrastructure projects absorbing a significant share of supply. This raised companies’ production costs, prompting them to increase retail prices, reduce shipments and prioritize profitability over sales volumes.

Senior Counterpoint Research analyst Shilpi Jain noted that consumers are using devices for longer, more often considering refurbished smartphones and preferring more expensive models.

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Manufacturers’ positions

Samsung retained first place in the market with a 23% share. Its shipments declined by 3% year-on-year, but demand for the Galaxy Z Fold8 series and a stable supply of components for mid-range models supported the company’s position.

Apple’s share reached 22% and exceeded 20% in the third quarter for the first time, although its shipments also declined compared with last year. Counterpoint Research explained that the absence of a base iPhone 18 model reduced channel inventory replenishment in the launch month compared with the full iPhone 17 lineup a year earlier.

OPPO and vivo shipments fell by more than 20%. Xiaomi reduced shipments by more than 30%, and its market share declined to 10%, as the company reduced its presence in the cheaper-device segment and in some foreign markets to protect margins.

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