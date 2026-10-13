Nepal’s telecommunications regulator fined 14 internet service providers 50,000 Nepalese rupees each for selling services in violation of approved tariffs and packages. The decision was made following inspections and investigations which, according to the regulator, confirmed violations of licence terms. This was reported by The Kathmandu Post.

What violations the regulator identified

The Nepal Telecommunications Authority said the companies had failed to comply with its directives, provided services that did not match approved packages, charged subscribers more than the approved rates, and sold packages without prior approval. Some providers also failed to inform customers about such offers within the established timeframe.

The fines were imposed under Section 47(1) of the Telecommunications Act 1997. Under tariff-setting rules, providers must submit proposed rates for approval at least three months before they take effect, specifying the tariff amount and its implementation date.

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Who was fined and what the companies must do

The fined providers include Broadlink Network and Communication, Classic Tech, Websurfer Nepal Communication System, Fiberworld Communication, Vianet Communication, Arrownet, Dish Media Network, Wi-Fi Nepal, CG Communications, WorldLink Communications, Firstlink Communication, Pokhara Internet, Techminds Network, and Subisu Limited.

The regulator ordered the companies to immediately discontinue packages and tariffs introduced without approval and notify the authority of their cancellation. If customers suffered financial or other losses due to unauthorized practices, the providers must compensate them at the request of affected subscribers.

On October 10, the authority had already warned that internet tariffs in the country had not increased: it had received no applications from providers to raise prices and had not approved any such changes. The regulator also urged subscribers to file complaints if they are charged more than the approved tariff or if an operator violates consumer rights.

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