The Bank of Industry Nigeria (BOI) reported that in 2025 it provided ₦644.9 billion in financing to 12,501 enterprises. This was 26% more than the ₦510.9 billion disbursed in 2024. According to the bank’s estimates, this financing helped create or sustain 1.68 million jobs.

BOI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Olasupo Olusi presented the results at a meeting with business editors in Lagos, Premium Times Nigeria reports. According to BOI, the ₦644.9 billion was the largest volume of disbursements in the bank’s history.

Strategy through 2027

BOI is implementing a three-year strategy for sustainable and inclusive industrial development in Nigeria for 2025–2027. Under its 2X target, the bank aims to double its loan portfolio and disbursement volume over three years.

The strategy provides for directing 35% of financing to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. A quarter of lending is planned to be directed to infrastructure, electricity, transport and logistics. At least 15% of financing is to go to women-owned enterprises, while 20% of disbursements to small and medium-sized businesses are to go to enterprises owned or managed by young people.

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In 2025, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises received 41% of BOI financing, exceeding the 35% target. Women-owned enterprises received ₦120.9 billion, while women’s and youth businesses each accounted for 20% of disbursements.

Infrastructure and fundraising

BOI directed more than ₦108 billion to infrastructure projects. In particular, the bank financed 100 mini-grids to provide electricity to businesses and households, as well as broadband internet connectivity for more than 700 communities.

According to Olusi, over three years BOI raised more than €2.2 billion and ₦250 billion in new financing for Nigeria’s industry. These transactions include a €1.879 billion syndicated loan in 2024, €210 million from international development partners in 2025, and ₦250 billion in development bonds in 2026.

The bank also said it had implemented more than 95% of the government’s ₦200 billion support programme. According to BOI, its funds reached 957,400 grant recipients, 9,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and 104 large manufacturers.

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