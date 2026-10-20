The United Kingdom and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council have concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement. At the UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue Forum in London, representatives of both sides called on businesses to move from negotiations to joint investments and projects, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

GCC Secretary-General Jassem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi said that the success of the agreement would be determined not only by its provisions, but also by joint projects, productive investments and the economic opportunities created. According to him, trade turnover between the United Kingdom and the six Gulf countries amounted to about $70 billion in 2025. This made the GCC Britain’s tenth-largest trading partner.

Tariffs and investments

The total volume of investment assets and liabilities between the sides was estimated at approximately $643 billion in 2024. Al-Budaiwi noted that the agreement should facilitate trade, stimulate investment and expand opportunities for the private sector.

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Tariffs are expected to be eliminated on more than 99% of GCC exports to Britain. This could facilitate supplies of non-commodity goods, including aluminium, fertilizers and industrial products. Among the areas of potential cooperation, forum participants named advanced manufacturing, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, clean energy, financial services, education, food security and logistics.

Signing still ahead

UK Minister of State for Trade Anas Sarwar said that London is working with Gulf partners on signing and implementing the agreement. At the same time, he called on companies not to wait for the completion of formal and legislative procedures, but to develop existing trade and investment ties now.

GCC chief negotiator Raja Al-Marzouki said that the sides held more than 900 meetings over four years. The agreement covers trade in goods and services, investment, rules of origin and digital trade. According to the economic estimates he cited, annual economic benefits for Britain could reach about $4.7 billion, while Gulf countries could gain benefits in services, investment and productivity.

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