U.S. airline Delta Air Lines has postponed until March the launch of a nonstop flight between Atlanta and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The carrier had planned to open the route on October 23; it was set to be the first nonstop commercial flight between the United States and Saudi Arabia operated by a U.S. airline.

Launch postponed due to situation at the airport

As CNBC reports, the decision was made after several deadly attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Since Thursday, thousands of flights to and from the airport have been canceled, according to Flightradar24 data.

The attacks, for which Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis claimed responsibility, intensified on Saturday. According to officials, a projectile hit the airport's passenger terminal: at least 12 people were killed and more than 300 were injured. As of Monday, the airport remained closed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Delta's response and FAA warning

The service was planned to be operated with a wide-body Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Delta said it remains in close contact with relevant government and aviation partners, including Saudia and Riyadh Air, and is monitoring the situation. The company called Saudi Arabia an important market and said it intends to operate in the kingdom over the long term.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian previously told CNBC that safety would determine the decision on postponing the route's launch. On Sunday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration advised U.S. airlines to exercise caution when flying in or near Saudi Arabia because of flight safety risks associated with military activity and navigation systems. The warning is in effect until December 10.

Read us on