Mexico’s antitrust commission may approve the merger of low-cost airlines Volaris and Viva by the end of the year. If the deal is approved, Grupo Más Vuelos, the country’s largest aviation conglomerate, will be created.

As Mexico News Daily reports, citing Reuters and six sources familiar with the process, the regulator is likely to support the merger of the two carriers. Executives at Volaris and Viva, formerly known as Viva Aerobus, call the agreement a “merger of equals” and say the companies will retain their own brands and separate passenger service models.

Possible regulator conditions

According to three Reuters sources, the National Antitrust Commission may impose consumer protection requirements on Grupo Más Vuelos. Possible conditions include maintaining low fares and preventing mass layoffs. Approval may also require preserving the existing route network and adhering to the low-cost carrier model.

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Critics of the deal note that Volaris and Viva currently operate 55 of the same routes. If they merge, one company will account for 73% of domestic air travel in Mexico, raising concerns over a possible reduction in competition and route cancellations.

Financial context of the deal

The merger was first announced in December last year, and international regulators approved it last month. Both companies faced financial difficulties after the COVID-19 pandemic, so the deal is seen as a defensive move. Volaris recorded a net loss of $103.8 million in 2025 and a loss of $127 million in the second quarter of 2026, while Viva lost $133 million in the first half of 2026.

Consulting firm Antitrust Intelligence believes the merger should give the carriers advantages through cost reductions, more efficient fleet use and the restoration of financial stability.

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