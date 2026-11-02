The price of autogas in Ukraine may exceed 60 hryvnias due to a shortage of the resource in Europe

The price of liquefied petroleum gas at Ukrainian gas stations may soon exceed 60 hryvnias per liter amid an acute shortage of the resource on the European market and the blockage of southern import routes. This was reported by Serhiy Kuyun, director of the A-95 consulting group.

According to the expert, the fuel shortage is caused by rising demand and the reallocation of LPG volumes toward the Asian region, where producers are offered higher prices, as well as the suspension of imports via the Danube River for security reasons.

Regional companies are facing the greatest difficulties, while gas station chains are forced to purchase the fuel at higher European prices. The expected next price hike by the Algerian producer Sonatrach will lead to a further increase in the cost of autogas on the market.

Source: TSE BAZA.

As of November 2, major gas station chains have adjusted the prices of certain types of fuel: at some stations, diesel and autogas have become more expensive, while other chains have recorded price decreases. Over the past 24 hours, diesel and autogas prices rose by 1 UAH per liter. At the same time, gasoline and diesel prices fell slightly at some chains. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.91 UAH/liter, and diesel fuel is 105.79 UAH/liter.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the largest price increase in Ukraine—ranging from 11 to 14.40 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by between 4.91 and 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not become more expensive at all gas station chains.

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