Prices for greens, cucumbers, and potatoes have risen in Ukraine

Analysts at the EastFruit project have noted a change in wholesale prices for fruits and vegetables in Ukraine. Over the past week, green onions saw the largest price increase, rising to 180–200 UAH/kg compared to 120–150 UAH/kg a week earlier. At the same time, the prices of dill (155–165 UAH/kg) and parsley (125–135 UAH/kg) remained unchanged.

Wholesale prices for cucumbers rose from 70–100 to 90–120 UAH/kg, tomatoes rose to 60–100 UAH/kg, sweet peppers to 40–100 UAH/kg, zucchini—to 40–50 UAH/kg, and radishes—to 40–60 UAH/kg. Potatoes also went up in price and are now selling for 13–15 UAH/kg instead of 10–13 UAH/kg.

At the same time, most items in the borscht assortment are becoming cheaper. White cabbage has dropped in price to 11–20 UAH/kg, beets to 11–14 UAH/kg, carrots to 12–15 UAH/kg, and cauliflower—to 25–35 UAH/kg. In the fruit segment, prices have fallen for kiwis (70–120 UAH/kg), grapes (60–150 UAH/kg), pomegranates (120–150 UAH/kg), and nectarines (70–100 UAH/kg). Apple prices remained stable at 20–30 UAH/kg, while lemons rose slightly to 60–75 UAH/kg.

Source: EastFruit.

Prices for certain foods have risen in Ukraine: a list has been published.

As a reminder, berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

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