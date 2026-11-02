The National Bank set the official exchange rates of the hryvnia against the dollar and the euro for November 3

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar by 18 kopecks and the exchange rate for the euro by 37 kopecks.

According to official data from the regulator, as of Tuesday, November 3, the exchange rates for major foreign currencies will be:

1 U.S. dollar — 45.53 UAH (compared to 45.35 UAH as of November 2);

1 euro — 51.05 UAH (compared to 50.68 UAH as of November 2).

Source: National Bank of Ukraine.

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As long as partners provide funds, the NBU will have the resources to maintain the exchange rate: economist Oleg Pendzin.

The official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro fell on October 29.

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