Diesel and LPG Prices Have Risen in Ukraine: Prices at Ukrainian Gas Stations as of October 28

On October 28, 2026, Ukrainian gas station chains adjusted their fuel prices; in particular, diesel and autogas became more expensive. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel is 104.86 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH/liter at WOG and Socar stations.

At Ukrnafta gas stations, prices for diesel fuel, DP+, and autogas rose by 1 UAH per liter. In the KLO network, autogas prices rose by 2 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel and DP+ prices rose by 1 UAH per liter.

Currently, the Socar network offers the most expensive A-95 gasoline at 95.90 UAH/liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel was recorded at Socar—108 UAH/liter—and for premium diesel—111 UAH/liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at WOG—58.90 UAH/liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel remains at “BRSM-Nafta”—52.49 UAH/liter.

As of October 22, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline is about 90.60 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 104.28 UAH per liter, while at some gas stations, diesel costs up to 109 UAH.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive.

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