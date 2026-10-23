Etsy bans sales of AI-generated recipes and patterns — CNBC

Etsy has banned sellers from listing recipes, patterns and instructions created with artificial intelligence on its online marketplace. The restriction applies to so-called functional guides, which are typically sold as digital downloads, including crochet or sewing patterns.

As CNBC reports, sellers must also show a real item made using the instructions. Etsy will require that it not be an AI-generated or simulated image so that buyers understand what result they can expect.

Requirements for listings

The platform has also banned the creation of listings generated by bots without human involvement. In addition, sellers must add at least one unedited photo of the actual item they offer.

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In a message to sellers, Etsy explained the changes by saying that AI could undermine buyers' and sellers' trust in the platform. According to the company, many active buyers cannot determine which products use content generated by artificial intelligence. Etsy called this uncertainty one of the three main barriers to more frequent purchases on the platform.

AI art remains on the platform

At the same time, Etsy is not completely abandoning products created using artificial intelligence. The company will allow AI art if the seller plays a clear role in its creation and transparently explains the process.

Sellers must disclose the use of AI and cannot present generated works as handmade or entirely their own creation. Etsy, founded in 2005, also uses AI to build more detailed buyer profiles and show relevant products in search, and works with OpenAI on product search features.

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