SAA to pay some employees’ salaries by October 31 — TimesLIVE

In South Africa, state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) informed employees about the phased payment of October salaries. According to TimesLIVE, ground staff and flight attendants will receive their money on the regular payday, October 27. Pilots are due to be paid on October 28, managers and specialists on October 30, and executives on October 31.

Message to staff

Acting SAA human resources director Lawrence Erasmus sent employees a message about the revised schedule. The airline apologized for the inconvenience and said employees could contact HR business partners to obtain a letter for their bank confirming the new payment date.

An unnamed TimesLIVE source familiar with the situation said a similar delay had already occurred in September: salaries for that month were paid around October 2. This claim has no independent confirmation in the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The airline’s position

SAA spokesperson Mphilo Dlamini said management had discussed the situation with staff, and that the measures taken were intended to support business sustainability and the ability to continue operations. According to him, most employees will receive their money on the regular payday, October 27, while payments to others will be delayed by only one or two days.

Dlamini linked the liquidity pressure to instability in aviation and rising operating costs, including fuel. South Africa’s National Treasury said in its medium-term budget statement that the government provided SAA with a 1 billion rand guarantee in August to finance urgent working capital needs. Another 223 million rand in state guarantees is linked to obligations for unused tickets and corporate letters of credit.

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