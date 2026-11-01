Pakistan consumer companies’ sales rise despite inflation — Dawn

Consumer companies in Pakistan recorded sales growth during the first nine months of 2026 and the first quarter of the 2027 financial year, despite food inflation, more expensive fuel and weakening household purchasing power. Dawn reports.

Revenue and profit growth

Nestlé Pakistan’s net sales for the nine months ended September 30 amounted to 160 billion rupees, up 6.3% from a year earlier. The company’s net profit increased by 3.1% to 14.526 billion rupees. Nestlé attributed the result to investments in brands, product upgrades, export development, stronger market operations and prudent pricing.

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan’s revenue rose by 10.1% over nine months to 88.4 billion rupees. Its profit increased from 2 billion to 6.5 billion rupees. Unilever Pakistan Foods’ sales rose from 30 billion to 37.6 billion rupees, while profit after tax increased from 4.6 billion to 6.326 billion rupees.

Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan increased sales by 25.53% in July–September to 52.7 billion rupees. Its profit after tax rose by 8% to 4.9 billion rupees. The company linked the sales increase to simultaneous growth in both prices and sales volumes.

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Pressure from inflation and more expensive logistics

Fauji Foods reported record nine-month revenue of 23.9 billion rupees, up 14.1% year on year. At the same time, its profit after tax fell from 945 million to 666 million rupees.

National Foods Limited increased sales in July–September from 10 billion to 11.1 billion rupees, while profit rose from 801 million to 888 million rupees. According to Topline Securities analyst Rabia Yusuf, the company’s management told shareholders it expects revenue to grow by 15% in the 2027 financial year and plans to launch more than 25 new products.

At the same time, manufacturers point to risks from inflation, high energy tariffs, rising raw-material costs and freight rates. According to National Foods management, the cost of transporting a container rose from $500–600 to $5,000. Nestlé Pakistan maintained a cautious outlook for 2026 due to geopolitical instability and volatile prices for energy and production resources.

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