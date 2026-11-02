OpenAI CEO Altman visits South Korea — CNBC

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made an unannounced visit to South Korea, where he met with Samsung executives. According to CNBC, Samsung said on Saturday that the meeting took place in the city of Yongin, south of Seoul.

Meeting with Samsung

Altman held a meeting with around 50 executives from Samsung entities operating in electronics, finance and biotechnology. The sides discussed artificial intelligence development, possible areas of cooperation, and the technology's impact on corporate decision-making and companies' operations.

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Talks with SK Group

South Korean media also reported that Altman had lunch with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won. According to these reports, top executives from SK Hynix and SK Telecom took part in the meeting. The sides may have discussed cooperation in AI chips and data centers, including supplies of high-bandwidth memory and the development of data center infrastructure. SK Hynix told CNBC that it could not confirm information about the meeting.

In October 2025, Altman had already visited South Korea and announced partnerships with Samsung and SK Group as part of OpenAI's Stargate initiative. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix then outlined plans to increase production of advanced memory chips, while OpenAI and its South Korean partners agreed to explore opportunities for developing AI data centers in the country.

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