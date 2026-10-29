In Taiwan, Ting Hsin International Group chief Wei Ing-chiao acquired a 17.274% stake in Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC), the operator of the Taipei 101 skyscraper. Japanese corporation Itochu transferred its entire stake to Cheng Mei Capital, which is owned by Wei, Taipei Times reports.

New shareholder in the Taipei 101 operator

TFCC said it respects Itochu’s decision to sell its stake and welcomes Cheng Mei Capital among its shareholders. The company expects Cheng Mei and other shareholders to cooperate on the further development of the commercial building and higher returns for all shareholders.

According to registration data from Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, Cheng Mei Capital was established on July 14, and its representative is Wei Ing-chiao. The company’s listed business areas include investment, venture capital and business consulting.

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Ting Hsin’s previous stake

Wei Ing-chiao said he views the business prospects of Taipei 101 positively. He also stated his intention to cooperate with the management team and other shareholders for the stable development of the skyscraper’s business.

Ting Hsin previously held a significant stake in Taipei 101. After the group found itself at the center of a food oil scandal in 2014, it faced pressure to withdraw from managing the building and sell its shareholding. Ultimately, Ting Hsin agreed to sell a 37.17% stake to Itochu for US$665 million, and the transfer was completed in 2018.

In 2024, Itochu began gradually reducing its participation in TFCC, transferring about 5% of the shares to its subsidiary Nishimatsu Taiwan Investment Corp. In 2025, the Japanese group reduced its stake from 32.14% to 17.274%, transferring shares to six state-owned banks. Currently, a group of government-linked shareholders owns about 70% of TFCC.

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