In the United States, SpaceX chief Elon Musk said he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in the country next year. CNBC reports. Musk did not specify how the share transfer would be organized.

Valuation estimate

According to the US Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2025, around 72 million children under the age of 18 lived in the country. Given this number and SpaceX’s closing share price of $146.03 on Friday, the value of such a distribution would be approximately $10.5 billion.

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Musk’s stake in the company

According to an August filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk owns approximately 4.8 billion SpaceX shares. If awards that have not yet vested and stock options are included, this figure rises to 6.4 billion shares.

This amount corresponds to Musk’s 48.4% beneficial stake in the company. CNBC reported that it had contacted SpaceX for additional comment.

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