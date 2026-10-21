UK bank NatWest will require about 13,000 employees to increase their office attendance from two days a month to two days a week. From February 2027, the requirement to work in the office at least twice a week will apply to nearly 40,000 employees of the banking group in the country, The Guardian reports.

New rules from 2027

The decision means abandoning an approach under which remote work was the priority for some staff. NatWest also serves customers under the Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts brands.

Some employees, including traders, branch staff and relationship managers, are already required to be in the office four days a week. Employees in communications, administrative and analytical units currently work on a hybrid schedule and visit the office six times a month.

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Union objections

The Unite trade union criticized the rule change. According to the union, the 13,000 employees most affected by the changes include specialists in technology, security, data analytics and human resources; some of them are among NatWest's lowest-paid employees.

Unite said that more frequent travel to the office would increase transport and childcare costs, and could also worsen the situation of employees who care for relatives or have disabilities. The union's general secretary, Sharon Graham, called the bank's decision out of touch with the realities in which its employees live.

NatWest said flexible working remains an important part of its employment model, but that teams being together helps collaboration, the exchange of ideas, building working relationships and learning. The bank acknowledged that the changes would affect some staff and promised to give employees time to prepare and support during the transition.

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