Nova Poshta has opened the largest network of parcel lockers in Moldova

The Ukrainian logistics company Nova Post has launched its first parcel locker facility in Moldova. The facility is located near Chisinau International Airport and has become the largest complex of its kind in the country.

The new location is designed for both local residents and travelers using Chisinau Airport. In particular, Ukrainians can send their personal belongings here in advance so they don’t have to carry them with them while traveling.

According to the company, the total area of the facility is 115 square meters. A 35-meter-long line of parcel lockers has been installed there, consisting of 66 sections and totaling 624 lockers.

Thanks to this layout, a large number of packages can be processed simultaneously in a single location. The company positions the new facility as the largest parcel locker space in Moldova.

Currently, the facility operates exclusively for parcel pickup. This means that customers can receive parcels delivered to the parcel lockers, but the option to send parcels is not yet available.

In the future, Nova Post plans to expand the facility’s capabilities. Specifically, the company intends to introduce a service for sending packages directly from this location.

In addition, there are plans to offer a service for storing personal belongings. This feature could be useful for travelers arriving in Chisinau or departing from there.

Thus, the new space will combine parcel pickup and drop-off services with the option of temporary storage. However, the company has not yet announced a launch date for these additional services.

Source: Nova Post

Previously, Nova Poshta reduced free parcel storage to five days.

“Nova Poshta” will suspend operations at its facilities in the event of an air raid alert. Employees must leave their workplaces and proceed to the nearest shelters, regardless of the type of threat. To minimize delivery delays, the company is adjusting its logistics and distributing the workload among various facilities.

On Thursday, October 1, a major technical failure occurred in the operations of the postal operator “Nova Poshta.” The company’s customers are complaining en masse about malfunctions in its main digital services and platforms.

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