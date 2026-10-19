Dii will launch a new service for the construction of private homes

The “Diya” app and portal are developing a new service that will allow users to submit online notifications regarding the start of construction or renovation of private homes, garden houses, and summer cottages with up to two stories (not including the attic), as well as garages and outbuildings.

Automatic data entry from registries and the ability to track the status of an application will eliminate the need for citizens to visit government offices in person.

The service covers homes with an area of up to 500 square meters if a construction passport is available, or up to 200 square meters under a simplified development plan. Recruitment for beta testing is currently underway: adult citizens with a “Diya.Signature” account and documents registered in the Unified State Electronic System for Real Estate (EDESSB) can apply to participate via the form on the “Diya” website until the end of October 2026.

Source: “Diya” official website.

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