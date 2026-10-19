Direct losses to Ukrainian businesses from Russian attacks in 2026 reached $7.7 billion

Direct losses to Ukrainian businesses as a result of Russian military attacks in 2026 reached 7.7 billion U.S. dollars. According to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, enemy strikes destroyed or damaged more than 1 million square meters of production, logistics, and warehouse facilities across the country.

To support entrepreneurs, the government is implementing a series of anti-crisis measures, including providing facilities for relocation and the decentralization of production capacity.

In addition, 18 billion hryvnias (over $435 million) has been allocated in the state budget for the “Affordable Loans 5-7-9%” preferential lending program, and a state system has been introduced to partially compensate for losses incurred by ships entering Ukrainian ports without international insurance.

Source: BBC Ukraine.

Russian shelling on the night of October 19 damaged the production facilities of the Ukrainian clothing and accessories brand Harvest Clothing. During the attack, company employees were in shelters, so none of the staff were injured.

The Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv sustained extensive damage as a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 19. In the footage released, the facility appears to be destroyed.

We should add that as a result of the Russian Federation’s nighttime ballistic attack on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

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