The Italian government and trade unions have reached an agreement with home appliance manufacturer Electrolux on the company’s new operating plan in the country. It provides for 902 voluntary departures—almost half the 1,719 jobs that the Swedish company said it would cut in May.

Voluntary departures

As ANSA English reports, there will be no compulsory layoffs under the new agreement. All 902 departures are to take place through voluntary exit programmes with financial incentives and with the support of state social protection mechanisms.

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Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso said the agreement should protect workers and preserve all of Electrolux’s production sites in Italy. According to him, the investments should ensure long-term production prospects.

Investment and production

Electrolux will invest more than €100 million in its Italian plants. By the end of the plan in 2029, the company’s facilities in Italy are expected to produce around 3.2 million appliances annually. The current figure is approximately 3.6 million units.

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