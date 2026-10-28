Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the inclusion of the country’s citizens in the Trusted Traveler program, which is intended to simplify travel to the United States and speed up entry procedures at US ports of entry.

Expedited processing at the border

Program participants who meet the established criteria will be able to undergo expedited passport and customs control at participating points of arrival. This is expected to reduce waiting times when crossing the US border.

Asharq Al-Awsat reports on the decision, citing a statement by the Saudi foreign ministry.

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Access to TSA PreCheck

The benefits also include access to the TSA PreCheck program. It allows eligible passengers to undergo security screening more quickly at US airports participating in the system.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said the step reflects cooperation between Riyadh and Washington in facilitating traveler movement and improving the efficiency of border procedures for Saudi citizens traveling to the United States.

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