Ryanair will cut 20 routes and more than 1 million passenger seats in its 2026 winter flight schedule from Belgium. The carrier also warned of a significant increase in airfares in 2027 due to higher fuel prices, Cyprus Mail reports.

Cuts to the winter schedule

Ryanair’s winter schedule envisages using six fewer aircraft at Brussels-Charleroi and Brussels-Zaventem airports. The company said this would amount to a $600 million reduction in investment.

Ryanair linked the changes to a planned increase in Belgium’s aviation tax, from €2 per ticket in January 2025 to €7 in January 2027. The rate was initially proposed to rise to €10, but it was reduced following pressure from the industry. However, the airline considers even the revised rate too high.

The carrier said it had redirected six aircraft, more than one million passenger seats and 20 routes from Belgium for the 2026 winter schedule. Ryanair also warned of possible further losses if the tax remains in force.

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Outlook for ticket prices

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told Euronews that the company would not introduce fuel surcharges, but airfares would rise significantly in 2027 because of higher oil prices.

According to him, Ryanair locked in fuel costs at about $67 per barrel this year thanks to previous agreements. In 2027, this protection against price fluctuations will end, and the price could double, according to O’Leary’s estimate.

The company also criticized the EU emissions trading system. Ryanair’s position is that it increases the cost of flights within the bloc while exempting flights outside the European Union from these costs. O’Leary called for the abolition of aviation taxes in Belgium, as he believes they will reduce passenger traffic, tourism and investment.

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