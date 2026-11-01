Dubai, UAE, has announced the launch of the Dubai Access Club loyalty programme for travellers returning to the city. Invited participants in the programme are promised exclusive experiences, services and benefits. The initiative was presented by Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Programme for repeat visitors

As The National reports, details of the specific benefits for Dubai Access Club members have not yet been disclosed. The publication notes that the programme is being described as the world's first tourism loyalty programme of its kind.

The new initiatives were developed by Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, and Digital Dubai. They will be implemented as part of the Shared Digital Channels Initiative.

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Visa services on Visit Dubai

The authorities are also integrating more government services, including tourist visa applications, into Visit Dubai, the city's official tourism website. It will allow applications for single-entry and multiple-entry tourist visas, while other visa categories are planned to be added later.

The review of applications and issuance of visas will remain the responsibility of Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs. Additional details about the services are expected to be announced later.

In August, Dubai welcomed 869,000 international overnight tourists, the highest monthly figure since February. During the first eight months of the year, 6.97 million international visitors came to the city, while their number totalled 19.59 million in 2025.

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