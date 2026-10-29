From November 10, Ryanair will close baggage drop-off counters at all airports it serves one hour before the scheduled departure time. Currently, passengers can check in baggage no later than 40 minutes before a flight’s departure, RMF24 reports.

More time before departure

Ryanair explained that the change is intended to give passengers with checked baggage more time to pass through security screening, passport control and reach the boarding gate.

The carrier also seeks to reduce the number of cases in which travellers miss flights because of queues at security screening or passport control. The company noted that this is particularly important during periods of increased passenger traffic at airports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The rules will not change for most passengers

According to Ryanair, around 20% of its customers check in baggage. For the remaining 80% of passengers, who check in online and do not place baggage in the hold, the procedure will remain unchanged.

This was stated by Dara Brady, a representative of Ryanair’s marketing division. He assured that the new measure does not apply to passengers who check in online and travel without checked baggage.

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