Italian airline Neos will begin operating direct flights between Milan Malpensa Airport and the Mexican island of Cozumel on December 24. This will be Cozumel’s first direct air connection with Europe, Mexico News Daily reports.

The flights will operate every Thursday on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Mara Lezama, governor of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, said the new route is expected to give tourists an opportunity to visit Cozumel and the Mexican Caribbean region.

Expansion of Cozumel Airport

Lezama also drew attention to the expansion of Cozumel Airport, which includes the construction of a new terminal. According to local media, the work was 65% complete in July, and the facility is expected to be commissioned in early 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New Aeroméxico routes to the United States

Mexico’s Aeroméxico has also scheduled three daily flights from Mexico City International Airport to Santa Ana in Orange County, California; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Portland, Oregon. According to analytics company Cirium, the flights are to begin on January 10, 14 and 21, 2027, respectively, and will be operated by Boeing 737 aircraft. The dates may still change before flights begin.

Aeroméxico is resuming two of its three routes after they were previously discontinued. The expansion became possible after the U.S. Department of Transportation on October 16 lifted restrictions on expanding operations from Mexico City and Felipe Ángeles airports. The dispute concerned slot allocation and the transfer of cargo flights to Felipe Ángeles Airport.

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