Trump creates committee to investigate claims about Lisa Cook — CNBC

US President Donald Trump has officially created a committee to investigate allegations concerning Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook. As CNBC reports, the White House announced this on Friday, October 9.

Subject of the investigation

The committee will examine allegations that Cook allegedly made false statements related to one or more mortgage instruments. The White House called it an “investigative committee.”

These are allegations, not an established fact. The CNBC report does not specify either the number of mortgage instruments or the content of the statements under review.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous dismissal attempt

Lisa Cook is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. She was nominated for the position by former US President Joe Biden.

Trump previously attempted to dismiss Cook, but the US Supreme Court blocked his first attempt.

Read us on