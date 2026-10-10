In Poland, the parliamentary club of the Civic Coalition immediately suspended the rights of its member, politician Michał Kołodziejczak. This was announced by the club’s chairman, Zbigniew Konwiński.

Decision of the parliamentary club

According to Konwiński, Kołodziejczak was suspended from his rights as a member of the KO club with immediate effect. He also stated that the club expects the competent services to verify media reports.

As Interia reports, the decision is connected with a Kanał Zero report. In it, two women accused the politician of threats, physical and psychological violence, as well as drug use and giving drugs to women.

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Claims by the women featured in the report

Two former employees of Kołodziejczak appeared in the Kanał Zero report. One of them said that she had an intimate relationship with the politician and that he allegedly persuaded her to use a substance he called cocaine. According to her, she felt very unwell after taking the substance.

The same woman also claimed that Kołodziejczak hit her and later explained it as an accident and “psychosis.” These statements are cited in the Kanał Zero report and are not established facts.

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