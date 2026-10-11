DA leads ANC in Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay — TimesLIVE

In South Africa, the DA has a slight advantage over the ANC among likely voters in the Nelson Mandela Bay and Ekurhuleni metros. In Nelson Mandela Bay, 37.7% of respondents are ready to vote for the DA, compared with 37.4% for the ANC; in Ekurhuleni, the figures are 31.2% and 29.4%, respectively, TimesLIVE reports.

Minimal gap

The eNCA MarkData survey was conducted ahead of the municipal elections scheduled for November 4. The sampling margin of error is 3.11% for Nelson Mandela Bay and 3.07% for Ekurhuleni.

Pollsters surveyed 1,000 voters in each of the country’s six largest metros: Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay and Cape Town. Participants were registered voters who said they intended to vote in these elections.

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How the survey was conducted

Interviews were held from August 10 to September 14, by telephone and in person, in the language chosen by respondents. In-person surveys were conducted in townships and low- and middle-income areas. Respondents in wealthier gated areas, as well as in dangerous locations, were interviewed by telephone.

According to the survey, support for the EFF is rising significantly among voters aged 18 to 25 in several metros. The MK party is also a notable force in eThekwini, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. ActionSA is showing increased potential support compared with the 2021 elections, while Freedom Front Plus has higher-than-expected figures in Ekurhuleni.

Decline in ANC support

According to the survey’s findings, the ANC is losing support across the country, most notably in metros that the party governs or co-governs. A significant majority of respondents hold the ANC responsible for the poor quality of municipal services.

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