In Poland, the Law and Justice party (PiS) and Confederation will support former Zielona Góra mayor Janusz Kubicki in the Senate by-election in the Lubusz Voivodeship. Voting in district No. 20, where a successor to Senator Mirosław Różański, who died in August, will be elected, is scheduled for November 22.

As Interia reports, cooperation between the two political forces in these elections may become a test of a possible right-wing Senate pact at the national level next year. PiS MP Jerzy Materna, the authorized representative of the election committee “Right-Wing Senate Pact,” said he seeks to begin negotiations that may produce results next year.

Support for Kubicki

Kubicki is running from his own election committee, while Materna is the authorized representative of the separate “Right-Wing Senate Pact” committee. According to the outlet, the two committees registered so that at least two representatives associated with the pact could work in election commissions.

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Signatures in support of Kubicki are being collected by his team, PiS and Confederation. Confederation activist Krystian Kamiński explained his party’s decision not to nominate a separate candidate by its desire to avoid splitting the votes of the right-wing electorate.

Other campaign participants

Grzegorz Braun’s Confederation of the Polish Crown did not join the agreement. Its vice president in the Zielona Góra district, Tomasz Naruszewicz, who, according to Interia, had previously proposed Kubicki’s candidacy, plans to run independently.

Poland’s National Electoral Commission has registered 12 election committees. The candidate from the “October 15 Coalition” committee is expected to be Zdzisława Różańska, the widow of Mirosław Różański. Joanna Senyszyn announced her intention to run from “New Wave,” while Marek Woch’s Nonpartisan Local Government Activists plan to nominate Sławomir Bładyka.

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