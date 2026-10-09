In Estonia, the Parempoolsed party, which was the first to launch an outdoor advertising campaign, has already replaced its posters following a request from the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority. As ERR News reports, five months before the elections, political forces still do not have a clear understanding of how to legally place campaign advertisements under the new EU rules.

Requirements for political advertising

Under the new requirements, political advertising must contain information about who commissioned it, with what funds and who paid for it. Parties support the goal of increasing financing transparency but consider the practical application of the rules difficult.

Parempoolsed board member Tõnis Kons gave the example of radio advertising: after a ten-second commercial, another five to ten seconds may be needed to state that it is paid political advertising. Similar questions also arise regarding television advertising.

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Uncertainty over indirect campaigning

Reform Party Secretary General Kristo Enn Vaga noted that it is unclear whether a television commercial featuring party representatives, its promises and colors must additionally be labeled as political advertising in both audio and visual formats.

Politicians are also asking the regulator questions about concerts involving politicians, opinion columns, pens, leaflets and other party products. Merike Koppel, deputy director general of the authority, explained that if a politician independently distributes materials in public space during a campaign and does not use the services of a third-party provider, labeling is not required. The same applies to pens, leaflets and political merchandise.

The authority does not plan to immediately punish violators, but potential fines are high. Isamaa party communications manager Villjar Voog said that in disputed cases, parties and advertising sellers choose the strictest interpretation of the rules to avoid possible sanctions.

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