U.S. company Anthropic is launching a program to engage with U.S. presidential candidates ahead of the 2028 election. It is assembling an internal team that will work with contenders from both parties on artificial intelligence policy, help the company’s leadership define a political strategy, and oversee its political financing program.

Fortune reported this, citing a job opening for a political programs lead posted by Anthropic. The selected candidate is expected to create and lead the company’s program for engagement with presidential campaigns during the 2028 election cycle.

Working with both parties

The lead’s responsibilities will include studying the pool of likely candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties, as well as providing candidates and their advisers with equal explanations of AI policy. The lead will also prepare Anthropic executives for such conversations and plan work for periods of party platform preparation, conventions, and the post-election transfer of power.

The job posting states that decisions made over the next two years will largely determine the future. Anthropic wants serious candidates and elected officials from both parties to understand the technology and the arguments for its proper regulation.

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Political donations

The program provides for day-to-day management of political donations and assistance to employees who decide to engage in political activity. In April, Anthropic created AnthroPAC, a political action committee funded by company employees. According to Fortune, the legally established maximum contribution by an employee to such a committee is $5,000 per year.

Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei previously called for slowing AI development to strengthen safeguards and advocated for government regulation of the technology. Bruce Freed, president of the nonpartisan Center for Political Accountability, told the publication that such a formalized program for engagement with presidential campaigns appears unusual. In his view, it may be aimed at shaping or restraining government regulation or oversight.

Democratic Senator from California Alex Padilla called on Anthropic to explain the program’s work in more detail. According to him, the public must understand the line between informing politicians about technology and corporate political influence.

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