Polish Sejm sends 2027 budget draft to committees — RMF24

The Polish Sejm did not support motions to reject the 2027 state budget draft at first reading and sent it for further consideration by parliamentary committees. A total of 237 deputies voted to continue work on the document, 198 voted against and five abstained, RMF24 reports.

The second reading of the bill is scheduled for December 2, and the third reading for December 4. Four days later, the document is to be submitted to the Senate. The Sejm plans to consider possible amendments by the upper house on January 15, after which the law will be sent to the president, who will have seven days to sign it.

Key draft indicators

The draft provides for Poland’s real GDP growth of 3% in 2027 and average annual inflation of 2.8%. State budget revenues are planned at 696.4 billion zlotys, while expenditures are set at 977.6 billion zlotys. The deficit is not expected to exceed 281.2 billion zlotys.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Value-added tax revenue is expected to amount to 363.7 billion zlotys, corporate income tax revenue to 94.6 billion zlotys and personal income tax revenue to 33.4 billion zlotys. Local government revenue from their share of personal income tax is planned to increase from 193.8 billion zlotys in 2026 to 206.7 billion zlotys in 2027.

Defense, healthcare and security

The draft allocates 198.1 billion zlotys, or 4.51% of GDP, to national defense. Poland’s Prime Minister’s Office also said that some arms purchases under the SAFE program are planned to be exempt from VAT.

Healthcare is proposed to receive 274.1 billion zlotys, 26.3 billion more than in 2026. The subsidy for the National Health Fund is to amount to 41.5 billion zlotys, 15.5 billion more than a year earlier. Public security, including the police, border guard, fire service, State Protection Service and special services, is allocated 36.5 billion zlotys. Together with spending on pension payments to employees of these services and their family members, the amount will total 57.7 billion zlotys.

Read us on