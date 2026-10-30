A joint investigation by The Guardian and Investigate Europe reported dangerous working conditions, injuries, possible non-payment and inadequate living conditions for migrant workers at data center sites in Belgium, Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands.

In particular, in March, a 34-year-old electrical testing specialist, whose name was changed to Sandu in the report, suffered an arc flash at a Google data center site in Saint-Ghislain, Belgium. According to him, managers confirmed that the lines had been de-energized, but they were live during the second test. Medical records seen by journalists document burns to 12% of his body: second-degree burns to his face and neck and third-degree burns to his right shoulder and fingers.

The local labor inspectorate completed its investigation at the end of October and found no wrongdoing. A representative of Dornan Engineering, the Irish company supervising Sandu’s contractor, said it sought to maintain safe working conditions and comply with labor legislation.

Living conditions in Sweden

At the construction site of a Microsoft data center in Gävle, Sweden, workers for contractor BenBau provided journalists with evidence of overcrowded housing. According to them, 24 people used one kitchen, while 14 men shared one bathroom. They also reported rodents, faulty ventilation and insufficient heating in winter.

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In February, one Romanian worker tested positive for active tuberculosis, medical records show. According to workers, BenBau initially informed only several people who lived near the sick worker and said that testing was voluntary. Responses to freedom of information requests showed that the Swedish Work Environment Authority and the Public Health Agency had not received reports of an outbreak.

Pay and safety

More than 30 workers gave journalists hundreds of payslips which, according to the investigators’ assessment, may indicate that some of them worked up to 50–60 hours a week without overtime pay or holiday pay. The Solidariska Byggare trade union said it had reached an agreement with BenBau providing for the payment of money owed to workers and union access to the sites.

BenBau said it takes the welfare, health and safety of its personnel seriously. Microsoft said it sets requirements for contractors regarding safety, working conditions, freedom of association and collective bargaining, and also conducts audits. Google said its suppliers are contractually required to comply with local labor legislation and provide safe and healthy working conditions.

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