In Germany, Bayern Munich secured a resounding 6-1 victory over Magdeburg in a German football Cup match. Michael Olise scored two goals, Der Spiegel reports.

Kane missed the cup game

Harry Kane did not play in the cup match because he was given a rest. Der Spiegel describes Bayern's victory as a rout. The five-goal margin gave the Munich side a convincing result in the tournament.

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Match against Dortmund in the championship

Bayern's next opponent in the championship will be Borussia Dortmund. The publication noted that the cup-match result could give the Munich team confidence ahead of the game against a principal rival. The source calls this fixture Bayern's next league match.

Der Spiegel also noted that Magdeburg could be somewhat proud of their performance after the game, despite the defeat. The match report was published on October 28, 2026, at 23:24.

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