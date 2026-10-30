Scottish cyclist Mark Stewart won the gold medal at the Track Cycling World Championships in Shanghai, China. The 31-year-old athlete from Dundee prevailed in the gruelling points race over 160 laps, BBC Sport reports.

First gold at the World Championships

Before his victory in China, Stewart had already won two silver and one bronze medal at world championships, but had never become world champion. The cyclist said that over time he had begun to come to terms with the thought that a World Championship gold medal might remain out of reach.

According to Stewart, he does not consider a world title a measure of his own worth. The athlete called the victory a personal achievement, but noted that it should not change either his own assessment of himself or other people's attitude towards him.

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Return to professional sport

After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart stopped competing professionally in cycling. He had previously been dropped from British Cycling's high-performance programme. During the lockdown, he found himself in New Zealand and stayed there, earning money outside sport: he worked as a dog walker, nanny, teacher and lifeguard.

Before the 2024 Olympics, Stewart returned to British Cycling. He also said that while preparing for the victory, he went through difficult personal circumstances, which he was able to channel into his performance.

Focus on the 2028 Olympics

Stewart, who won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and competed at the Paris Olympics, sees the World Championships as the start of qualification for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. He said he felt a new level of his own potential and believes this could open up additional prospects for him.

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