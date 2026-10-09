In Heverlee, Belgium, Poland’s women’s national team lost 0:1 to Belgium in the first match of the World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final. The only goal was scored by Belgian footballer Elena Dhont in the 45+3rd minute. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Two penalties in the match

In the 33rd minute, the Belgian team was awarded a penalty. Tessa Wullaert took the kick from the 11-metre mark, but Poland goalkeeper Kinga Szemik guessed the direction of the shot and saved the ball.

Before the break, the hosts looked somewhat stronger, although both teams had chances to score. In the third minute of first-half stoppage time, Dhont went one-on-one with Szemik, waited for the goalkeeper to move and found the net.

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Pajor missed a penalty

After the break, the Polish team played more actively and in the 57th minute had a chance to equalise. Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor took the penalty, but failed to convert it.

Poland finished the qualifying group stage in last place with one point, but retained the possibility of reaching the World Cup through the playoffs. The Polish team will play the return match against Belgium at home four days later.

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