Bournemouth defeated Sunderland 2-0 in a Premier League match at Vitality Stadium to claim their first league win of the season. As Sky Sports reports, Marco Rose's team won the match on October 18 thanks to goals from Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson.

Early goal and red card

The hosts opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute. Kevin Danso and Omar Alderete failed to deal with a long pass, after which Evanilson set up Tavernier, who headed the ball into the net from close range.

In the 17th minute, Sunderland were reduced to 10 men: Danso received a straight red card for a foul on Evanilson, who was through one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The visitors managed to avoid conceding a second goal before the break, although Bournemouth had several more chances.

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Evanilson's second goal

In the 48th minute, Evanilson doubled the hosts' advantage. The Brazilian forward capitalized on an inaccurate back pass from Alderete, rounded goalkeeper Robin Roefs and sent the ball into an empty net.

Later, Evanilson and Ryan could have increased Bournemouth's lead, but Roefs made several saves. After this victory, Bournemouth climbed to 15th place in the standings. Sunderland suffered their fourth consecutive league defeat and are in 19th position. The team will play Lech in the Europa League on Thursday.

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