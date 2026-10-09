The Portuguese Football Federation has suspended Cristiano Ronaldo following an incident in Copenhagen ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark. As Interia Sport reports, the 41-year-old footballer left the national team camp without authorization amid a conflict with head coach Jorge Jesus.

The length of the sanction is still being determined

The disciplinary committee of the Portuguese Football Federation is currently determining the severity of the punishment. According to the outlet, the suspension could last from one to six matches.

Interia Sport also writes that Ronaldo was prepared for disciplinary consequences. The outlet notes that if events unfold this way, he will not play for Portugal’s national team again this year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The footballer’s statement

In a social media statement, Ronaldo said that he considers the punishment for his behavior necessary and is not asking for mitigating circumstances to be taken into account. He stressed that, as the team captain, he bears additional responsibility.

The footballer also said that he has already apologized and understands the consequences of his actions. According to him, football rules must be the same for all players regardless of their status.

Read us on