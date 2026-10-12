Cyclist Matt Richardson has been withdrawn from Great Britain’s squad for the Track Cycling World Championships, which will take place on October 14–18 in Shanghai, China. The 27-year-old Olympic medallist was included in the team’s entry last Wednesday.

British Cycling confirmation

British Cycling confirmed Richardson’s withdrawal from the squad but did not name the reasons for the decision. As BBC Sport reports, the federation declined to comment on allegations first reported by The Times, according to which the withdrawal is linked to an investigation into inappropriate behaviour.

At the World Championships, Richardson was due to compete in the team sprint, individual sprint and keirin. He was expected to be a medal contender in all three disciplines.

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Switch to Great Britain

After the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Richardson changed his sporting representation from Australia to Great Britain. At the Paris Games, he won two silver medals and one bronze while representing Australia.

In July, the athlete also missed his expected debut for England at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. This happened after a crash during a keirin competition in Japan.

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