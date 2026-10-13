GKS Katowice in Poland defeated Wieczysta Kraków 2:1 in a postponed match of the third round of the Ekstraklasa. The hosts have won all six home matches this season. According to Interia Sport, Bartosz Nowak played a key role in the victory, providing an assist in the first half and scoring the decisive goal after the break.

Shkurin's goal before the break

The visitors started the match actively, but GKS took the lead in the 15th minute. Ilya Shkurin finished the hosts' attack with a precise shot after a pass from Nowak. Wieczysta had chances to equalise before the break: Lucas Piazon fired wide from close range.

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Nowak's decisive goal

In the 62nd minute, the Kraków team levelled the score. Lisandro Semedo delivered a cross from the flank, and Duje Dujmović headed the ball into the GKS net. However, in the 74th minute, Bartosz Nowak put the Katowice club back in front after a pass from Borja Galán.

Wieczysta had 59% possession and registered 17 shots compared with GKS's nine, but the hosts held on for the win. The Katowice team have claimed six victories in six home matches this season, while Wieczysta remained above the relegation zone.

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