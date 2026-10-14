Spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai, China. The match ended 1:6, 6:3, 7:6(6) in favor of the Spaniard, who reached the quarterfinals of the Shanghai tournament for the first time in his career, Interia Sport reports.

Victory after a tiebreak

Hurkacz started the match confidently: he broke serve twice in the opening games and won the first set 6:1. In the second set, Davidovich Fokina seized the initiative, took a 4:1 lead after a break in the fourth game and leveled the match at one set apiece — 6:3.

In the deciding set, the tennis players did not allow any breaks until the tiebreak. Hurkacz had four break points in two games but converted none of them. In the tiebreak, the Pole saved two match points, but Davidovich Fokina nevertheless saw the match through to victory.

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Hurkacz’s path at the tournament

In Shanghai, Hurkacz had previously defeated Australian James Duckworth, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and China’s Yi Zhou. Earlier, Davidovich Fokina beat Hurkacz in the final of the ATP 250 tournament in Chengdu.

In the quarterfinals, Davidovich Fokina will play Frenchman Arthur Gea, who defeated Ben Shelton and Jakub Mensik in the previous rounds.

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