The Ukrainian national soccer team has decided on the venue for its final home match in the main round of the 2026/27 Nations League against Georgia, which will take place in the Slovak city of Košice.

The “blue-and-yellows” hosted their first two matches in Trnava, but due to the ongoing Russian aggression, the national team has been forced to play outside the country, choosing a border region just 97 km from Uzhhorod.

The match will be held at the modern Kosicka futbalova arena, which seats 12,555 spectators and was built between 2018 and 2023 at a cost of 22.5 million euros [approximately $25.1 million]. The stadium has already become a familiar venue for Ukrainian soccer, as Dnipro-1, Kryvbas, and Polissya have played their European cup matches there since the full-scale invasion began. After four rounds, Andrea Maldera’s team has four points and still has a mathematical chance to compete for the top spots in the group ahead of the decisive matches in November.

Source: “Suspilne Sport.”

As a reminder, Ukraine lost to Hungary in a crucial Nations League match.

Sweden defeated Romania thanks to a goal by Dökér.

The Polish national team lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina 0–1.

France scored four goals against Belgium in 14 minutes and won 4–1.

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