In Madrid, Manchester United coach Michael Carrick said the team remains confident ahead of the Champions League match against Atlético, which will take place on Tuesday at the Metropolitano Stadium. The English club has collected only six points in the Premier League and is experiencing its worst start to a league campaign since the 1986–87 season, The Guardian reports.

Carrick on pressure and the team’s position

Carrick acknowledged that the team is in a difficult position but promised that the players would fight. According to him, he does not feel external pressure because he focuses on the team’s internal expectations. The coach stressed that there is no negativity within the group and that the players are confident in their ability to win many matches.

The manager noted that after a successful previous season, he expected a more difficult period. He urged the team to accept reality, overcome difficulties and not lose sight of the building process. Carrick also said that it is in difficult moments that it becomes clear who at the club is ready to work for the long term.

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Absences ahead of the game and Fernandes’ condition

Manchester United arrived in Madrid without Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw. Both players sustained injuries in the draw against Tottenham. Carrick also backed captain Bruno Fernandes and expressed confidence that he would regain last season’s form.

According to the coach, the Portuguese player had been playing with a certain health issue, but it was not serious and the footballer has already almost recovered. Carrick added that Fernandes is in good physical condition and had an impressive training session ahead of the game. Despite a poor start in domestic competitions and elimination from the English League Cup after a defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford, United convincingly beat Sabah in their opening Champions League match last month.

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