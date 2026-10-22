At the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will try to secure his third consecutive victory and delay the celebration of a possible title by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli. The 20-year-old Italian could become Formula 1 world champion early as soon as this weekend.

As Dawn reports, Verstappen won the two previous rounds — the Bahrain and Singapore Grands Prix. In the last eight races, the Dutchman finished on the podium seven times, including two wins and three second-place finishes. He is fourth in the overall standings and trails the leader by 119 points.

Conditions for an early title

Antonelli leads his Mercedes teammate George Russell by 102 points. To guarantee himself the title in Texas, the Italian must win the race while Russell must not finish in the top nine. At the same time, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton must finish no higher than fifth.

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If Antonelli wins the championship, he will become the first Italian Formula 1 champion since 1953, when Alberto Ascari won the title for Ferrari, as well as the youngest champion in the history of the series. The driver himself said that despite the title being within reach, he must focus on his own performance and the fight for victory.

Battle on the track in Austin

Last year, Verstappen started from pole position and won at the Circuit of the Americas. However, after his triumph in Singapore, he did not predict whether he could fight for victory in Austin again, calling the American circuit significantly different.

Both Mercedes drivers will receive an upgraded package for their cars ahead of a series of three rounds in the United States, Mexico and Brazil. Verstappen also drew attention to the bumpy surface of the Austin track, which, he said, could significantly complicate the weekend. Hamilton returns to one of his favorite circuits, where he will try to claim his sixth victory and seventh within the United States Grand Prix.

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