In the United States, footballer Dominik Marczuk scored in an MLS regular-season match in which Real Salt Lake defeated St. Louis City 3-0. The 22-year-old Polish winger scored in the 53rd minute to make it 2-0.

Marczuk's goal in the MLS match

Marczuk struck from outside the penalty area, sending the ball under the crossbar of Benjamin Lundt's goal. Apple TV commentators described the strike as spectacular, Interia Sport reports.

This was Marczuk's second goal of the current MLS season. Sergi Solans opened the scoring late in the first half, and six minutes after the Pole's goal, the Spaniard scored again to set the final result.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Real Salt Lake's position

The victory was Real Salt Lake's 11th of the season. The team has 39 points and is in 10th place in the Western Conference, continuing its fight for a playoff spot.

Before moving to MLS, Marczuk played in Poland for Podlasie Biała Podlaska, Stal Rzeszów and Jagiellonia Białystok, with which he won the national championship. After the 2023/24 season, he joined Real Salt Lake, and in the second half of 2025 he played on loan for Cincinnati. In November 2024, Marczuk made his Poland national team debut in a Nations League match against Portugal and scored his team's only goal.

Read us on