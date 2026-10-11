Golfer Michael Brennan won the PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic tournament in Japan. He finished the competition at Yokohama Country Club at 16 under par — 268 — one stroke ahead of Jacob Bridgeman and Keith Mitchell, Sky Sports reports.

Decisive holes

In the final round, Brennan carded a three-under 68. Before the final day, he shared the lead with Bridgeman and Zach Bauchou. After a bogey on the 10th hole, Brennan made birdies on the 11th and 12th, then played the final six holes at par.

He made his most important par save on the par-3 16th hole: from a bunker near the green, the golfer sent the ball to about one foot from the hole.

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Chasers finish one stroke behind

Bridgeman finished the tournament with a round of 69. On the 17th hole, he missed a five-foot birdie putt that could have drawn him level with Brennan. On the closing 18th hole, his birdie attempt from 55 feet stopped four feet from the hole.

Mitchell at one point led his rivals by two strokes after a five-hole stretch in which he was five under par thanks to three birdies and an eagle. However, he played the final 10 holes two over par and also finished the round with a 68.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele was one stroke behind before the 18th hole, but finished it with a double bogey after hitting his tee shot into the trees. He shared fourth place at 13 under par. For 24-year-old Brennan, the title was his second of the season and third on the PGA Tour in 33 starts.

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